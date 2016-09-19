Volunteers needed for tree canopy

On Oct. 22, Friends of the Parks of Allen County is inviting citizens to partner with area parks departments, businesses, neighborhoods and community volunteers to plant new trees during the Great Tree Canopy Comeback.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up. More than 250 trees will be planted in the following parks this year: Lions, McCormick, Weisser, Salomon Farm, Metea County Park and New Haven Parks’ Community Center. Volunteers are asked to register in advance by emailing Robin Holley at GTCC15Years@Outlook.com or by calling 260-417-3804.