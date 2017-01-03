Photos by Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
From left, Robert Suseland, Rodger Rang, and Todd Gerardot watch waterfowl on a small section of open water in the western edge of Eagle Marsh with binoculars Monday as they participate in the Southwest Allen County Christmas Bird Count.
A bald eagle flies over one of the ice-covered lakes along Engle Road on Monday. Volunteers journeyed from Fox Island to Eagle Marsh to participate in the Southwest Allen County Christmas Bird Count.
January 03, 2017 1:02 AM
Volunteers take part in bird count
