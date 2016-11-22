Vote panel certifies Buskirk

Over the objection of its sole Democratic member, the Allen County Election Board on Monday certified the results of the Nov. 8 election for County Council – even though one winner died before most ballots were cast.

During a 10 a.m. meeting, Republican Roy Buskirk, who died Nov. 4, was certified as one of three winners for the council’s at large-seats.

But election board member Tim Pape, a Fort Wayne attorney and former city councilman, voted against the certification and refused to sign the document sent to state election officials, setting up a dispute headed for court as soon as today.

Under state election law, “I don’t know any way around the outcome that the result of the death of Roy Buskirk four days before the election can be anything other than he cannot have been elected,” Pape said.

“A dead candidate is no longer a candidate after his death.”

Pape said Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine was by law authorized to fill the vacancy, but he did not do so. The consequence is that “the candidate who got the third highest number of votes won,” Pape said.

That would mean that Democrat Palermo Galindo of Fort Wayne would be elected.

Jack Morris, Democratic chairman, said Monday he anticipates a petition challenging the certification will be filed in the Allen County court system by noon today.

Shine, meanwhile, issued a public notice that a caucus to select a replacement to fill the four-year term Buskirk would have served beginning Jan. 1 has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at GOP party headquarters, 135 W. Main St.

The date was changed from the previously announced Nov. 30 because the election was certified Monday and the required notice is 10 days, Shine said Monday.

Because Buskirk’s death came so close to the election and early voting already had started, Shine said, it would have been physically impossible to change ballots at polling places. He said he would have had no opportunity to publicize the new candidate or what voters should do.

To have chosen a replacement candidate “would have been a prescription for disaster for the Republican Party” and guaranteed the election of a Democrat, Shine said.

Meanwhile, Morris Monday maintained that Indiana law provides that when a candidate dies even close to an election, “a vacancy” occurs on the ballot and there are specific steps for filling it.

“Those steps were not taken,” he said. “Leaving it as a vacancy, under those circumstances, the next-highest vote-getter would step into that place. To find otherwise is to not apply the law.”

The law does provide for a party caucus to select another candidate if a vacancy occurs before a primary, Morris said. But silence prevails in the case of the general election, he said.

“If the legislature intended that (caucus procedure) result for the general, they knew how to say it,” Morris contended.

Pape said after the meeting he could not in good conscience sign the certification. “I think the certification presented … was contrary to the oath I took,” he said.

Also after the meeting, election board Chairman Tom Hardin, the Republican representative on the three-person body, said his interpretation of the law is that votes to certify election results do not have to be unanimous to be accepted by the state.

Hardin, during the sometimes testy deliberations, reminded Pape that Pape was present Nov. 7 when the board relied on the advice of its attorney that the election should go forward without changes.

Pape said he now believed the attorney, Laura Maser, “was wrong” and said he did raise questions. Hardin conceded Pape’s point that no vote was taken Nov. 7.

Shine said other vacant positions Buskirk held by virtue of his council seat, including membership on the Allen County Plan Commission and the Allen County Redevelopment Commission, will be filled by the council once a replacement for Buskirk’s unexpired term is named.

The caucus for filling Buskirk’s unexpired term remains is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Republican headquarters.

Caucus membership will consist of Allen County precinct committeemen and committeewomen or designated vice committeemen and committeewomen. Those designated must be named in writing to the party chairman 72 hours prior to each caucus, the notice states.

Those who want to be considered as a council candidate also must file a declaration with the chairman 72 hours in advance of each caucus.

Buskirk succumbed to cancer. He revealed the diagnosis in August and winning the ballot spot in May. The 72-year-old longtime incumbent said he would continue to serve until no longer able.

According to the certified election results, Buskirk won 61,375 votes to 39,798 for Galindo.

Per the Nov. 7 election board agreement, voters were not told at the polls that Buskirk had died.

The challenge to the election is being handled by attorneys from Eilbacher-Fletcher, Fort Wayne, Morris said.

