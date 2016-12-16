Vote postponed on land use policy north of GM plant

The Allen County Plan Commission on Thursday delayed voting on a report containing new development policies for southwest Allen County after some members said they wanted a second look at a last-minute proposal for controversial land north of the General Motors plant in Lafayette Township.

Members voted to defer action on the report for 60 days. They placed it back in the hands of the eight-member advisory committee that drew up its policies over seven months this year in conjunction with the county’s Department of Planning Services.

At issue is the proposed zoning for land on the north side of Winters Road – basically the same tract that was proposed for a truck and rail transfer facility in 2015 by its owner, Crown Industries of Warren, Michigan.

The truck hub project, which aroused fierce opposition from neighbors, was recommended by the commission but turned down by the county commissioners. Crown sued, and the matter remains in court.

The new development policies were occasioned by controversy over whether existing planning documents allowed industrial development north of the GM plant or just south and west of it.

At the Dec. 8 public hearing on the new policies, Crown put forward a previously unseen report it commissioned from the Indianapolis office of the Urban Land Institute.

The report opposed keeping the land agricultural and residential as “arbitrary” and recommended Business, Technology and Industrial zoning for the contested site, saying light industry would act as a buffer between GM and the residential and agricultural uses to the north.

Neighbors said after the hearing that a berm on GM property as well as railroad tracks already served as a buffer.

Plan commission member Ken Neumeister said he wanted to learn more about the buffering and other ideas in the institute’s report and moved for delay. It was unanimously approved, with plan commission member Nelson Peters, also a county commissioner, abstaining. Commission member Renee Fishering was absent.

After the meeting, Robert Eherenman, attorney for the commission, said the southwest advisory committee could decide to review the report or have a public meeting on it. It could amend the proposed policies, in which case, a public hearing might be in order, he said.

In any case, members of the commission who would vote in 60 days will be different from those who would have voted Thursday.

Plan commission President Al Frisinger will leave the panel Jan. 1 because he was defeated for another term as county surveyor.

The county surveyor automatically is a member of the commission by virtue of his position, so Republican Jeffrey Sorg, who defeated Frisinger in the May primary, will take Frisinger’s seat Jan. 1.

The commission will then elect a new president.

