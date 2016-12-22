Walking to remember homeless

Nine names were on the list this year. Nine people considered homeless who lost their lives in 2016, some through violence, others through illness and others who died under unknown circumstances.

They were honored Wednesday in a snowy, cold, wintry walk through the downtown streets from the Rescue Mission to Trinity English Lutheran Church on Wayne Street where a chapel service was held for them.

The “Longest Night Memorial Walk” is part of a national event organized by the National Coalition for the Homeless. Since 1990, the coalition has sponsored National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on the first day of winter – the longest night of the year.

The church’s senior pastor, Gary Erdos, said even though he and others would like to “fix” the problem of homelessness, the service allowed people to “be present with others, to learn to be present with others.”

Sharon Gerig, director of emergency services and community outreach for the Rescue Mission, and Donovan Coley, the Mission’s CEO, led worshippers in “Away in a Manger.”

“We know God will give you the peace and comfort you need,” Gerig told the crowd of more than 100 family and friends “of these dear ones who died this year.”

Gerig said she knew most of them and about half were residents at the Rescue Mission.

The nine people remembered were Cortez Upton, 41, who died of unknown circumstances; William Smiley, 53, who died of a seizure; Glenn Eaglebarger, 48, whose cause of death was unknown; Steven Faul, 62, who died of a heart attack; Samuel Hardrix, 22, stabbed to death on Schilling Avenue; Reginald Doyle, 55, who died of an illness; Stacy Jones, whose cause of death is unknown; Steven Oliver, 42, who was found in a river; and Charles Antrup, 62, who died in a police-action shooting.

Matthew Gombos, a 38-year-old Marine veteran who said he was homeless and a Rescue Mission resident, said the service and the walk meant a lot to him. Gombos has struggled with a methamphetamine and alcohol addiction after his service in Afghanistan but now considers himself free of that trouble.

He carried the flag during the procession.

“We are remembering our brethren who passed,” he said.

Gerig said the homeless population loses between five and 10 people every year.

