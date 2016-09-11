Wanna fight flu? Gotta get a shot

It’s that time of year again – time to get vaccinated against the flu.

But if you’re hoping to avoid an ouchie by opting to get the vaccine through the recent advance of a nasal spray known as FluMist instead of a needle – well, not this year.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health is among Fort Wayne area medical practices that won’t be dispensing FluMist nasal vaccines – following the advice of federal medical officials who are urging against them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says FluMist should not be used in the U.S. this year. The American Academy of Pediatrics last week agreed.

Why not?

“The short answer is it doesn’t work,” said Dr. Scott Stienecker, an infectious diseases specialist who serves as Parkview Health’s medical director for epidemiology and infection prevention.

Megan Reust, health department spokeswoman, said this year’s ­anti-flu clinics will have injectable vaccines only. “We won’t be carrying FluMist,” she said.

Parkview Health also hasn’t ordered FluMist for preventive vaccinations for employees, said Stienecker.

Stienecker said CDC experts “did a retrospective review looking at the past couple of seasons and … determined that the protective advantage of FluMist was only 3 percent over placebo” – in other words, only 3 percent better than an inert substance.

That means the spray prevented only three people in 100 from getting the flu, Stienecker said. By comparison, flu shots are 63 percent effective when given to a general population and 80 percent effective when given to healthy adults under the age of 65, he said.

The CDC directive hits children particularly hard, because there are alternatives to shots for adults but not for children, according to the pediatrics academy. Earlier studies suggested FluMist worked better than shots, perhaps because it is the only vaccine made with live, but attenuated (weakened) virus, but the mechanism remains unclear.

About 150 children died from the flu in 2014-15, with 90 percent of the deaths in unvaccinated children. The academy recommends annual flu vaccination for nearly all children over 6 months old.

Adults can get the vaccine through alternative, and generally more costly, means than a shot, according to the CDC. Sanofi’s FluZone is delivered by tiny needles under the skin instead of punched into muscle. Another method forces the vaccine into the body by means of a tiny, high-speed stream of fluid.

For those who used FluMist instead of a shot because of an allergy to eggs, which are used in the production of the vaccine, an alternative called Flublok exists, Stienecker said.

“It costs several times more than the standard vaccine, but it is made in an egg-free way,” Stienecker said. There are also vaccines produced using cell cultures, he added.

Seniors, for whom conventional flu shots are often less effective, can get shots with a higher dose of the effective ingredient or a dose combined with a substance designed to improve the immune system’s response to the shot.

Health experts recommend getting the shot in the fall because the onset of flu season is unpredictable, and it takes at least two weeks for immunity to develop. Shots aren’t perfect, but they do reduce the chance of getting the flu by between 40 and 60 percent said Amy Hyduk-Cardillo, pharmacy director for the Lutheran Health Network.

That’s because strains change from year to year and even within seasons, she said. “But even if it doesn’t cover the (circulating) strain, it often decreases the severity of the flu you get, so it is still beneficial,” Hyduk-Cardillo said.

She added that Lutheran did not order FluMist this year for its outpatient clinics or affiliated physicians’ of­fices. “In previous seasons, we (also) have not ordered large quantities of FluMist,” she said.

It’s still legal to sell FluMist in the United States, Stienecker said. The vaccine, made by AstraZeneca, is still approved for ages 2 to 49 and will be available in limited amounts in response to some health provider requests, the company said.

Stienecker said he doesn’t expect any shortage of flu shots locally because FluMist has amounted to at most 10 percent of the market for flu vaccines nationally.

“Most years we have excess (vaccine) capacity well in excess of that,” Stienecker said.

The health department’s immunization services are available at the Medical Annex, 4813 New Haven Ave. Appointments can be made by calling 449-7514.

Immunization clinic hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

