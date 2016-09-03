Warning issued over rabid bats

Allen County health officials are cautioning residents about rabies from bats.

According to a statement from the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health, three bats have tested positive for rabies in the county this year.

In 2015, the county had just one positive test, the health department said. Statewide, 10 have tested positive this year compared with 13 last year.

If a bat found in the home had possible contact with a person or pet, county officials urge residents to safely capture it and contact the animal control office to have it tested for rabies.

The health department says to safely capture a bat indoors, close windows, room and closet doors, turn on lights and wait for the bat to land. Wearing long sleeves and heavy gloves, cover the bat with a pail or similar container then call animal control.