Warsaw planning renewal project

WARSAW – Warsaw officials hope to use a state grant to propel their $17.56 million downtown redevelopment project into fast forward.

Mayor Joe Thallemer led a small group requesting $3.5 million from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority on Tuesday at that board’s monthly meeting. Two speakers, including developer David Matthews, outlined the details.

Plans call for constructing commercial, office and residential spaces, including housing ranging from 1,100 square feet to 7,000 square feet. A plaza will also be developed to connect downtown Warsaw to Center Lake and an existing park.

Jeremy Skinner, Warsaw’s building and planning director, narrated a slideshow that included renderings of the plaza with interactive fountains, a terraced lawn and a wooden boardwalk. Construction on the plaza is expected to begin in spring 2018. Housing would begin going up next spring.

The question is how quickly the entire project can be tackled. Skinner said that if the request is approved, “the project goes from a 10-year project to a four-year project.” Without money from the state’s Regional Cities Initiative, it would revert to the longer timeline.

Matthews, a South Bend native and University of Notre Dame graduate, talked about the homes he plans to build. The biggest market for the two-story homes is people younger than 38 and older than 65, he said. Each unit is built with an elevator shaft and doors wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs. The bathrooms can be adapted for people with disabilities, he said.

“We see a huge trend of baby boomers moving back into urban areas,” said Matthews, founder of Matthews LLC, a boutique firm that has done similar redevelopment projects since 2005.

Although the houses appear to be connected, the builder leaves almost 4 inches between each unit to eliminate the problem of noise and vibrations transferring between residences, he said.

Not all the necessary land has been acquired, but Matthews and Skinner assured board members that property owners have indicated their willingness to sell when necessary. Jeff Turner, chairman of the Regional Development Authority, asked about the possibility of the city forcing property owners to sell. Warsaw authorities said they might have the power to do so but don’t plan to use it. Matthews said he could build around a holdout homeowner or two if necessary.

Monica Kendrick, a spokeswoman for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, attended the meeting to voice her employer’s support. Increased urban housing would help the orthopedic devices company attract and retain talent, which is vital to the manufacturer keeping its headquarters in Warsaw, she said.

Turner noted that surrounding counties are home to orthopedics industry suppliers. “What happens in Warsaw is important to all of us,” he said.

Kosciusko was the last of 11 counties to join the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, the group that compiled the region’s successful bid for $42 million in Regional Cities money.

Luring the home of Warsaw, which calls itself the orthopedics capital of the world, was considered a big win for northeast Indiana. Kosciusko is about halfway between Fort Wayne and South Bend, and officials didn’t feel the need to side with either region until Regional Cities’ grant application process nudged them to choose.

North central Indiana’s submission, which was also selected to receive $42 million, included revitalization of the former Studebaker Plant in South Bend and investment in Wellfield Gardens in Elkhart. Southwest Indiana’s bid was also funded.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority peppered the Warsaw officials with questions before the 45-minute presentation ended Tuesday afternoon in the Warsaw City Council chambers. Then, following their previous practice, members put off a decision until a future meeting.

Turner asked two bankers on the board to review the financial documents closely because the deal is different from any previously approved. He also asked the board’s attorney to draft a contract that requires certain milestones to be achieved before any grant money would be issued for the project.

State officials insist Regional Cities grants should be the last money pledged to make a project happen, not part of early funding.

