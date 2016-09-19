Watch for farm equipment on roads during harvest

Motorists were encouraged Monday to take extra precautions and watch for slow-moving farm equipment with harvest season now underway.

Indiana has nearly 58,000 farming operations, which could have equipment on roadways, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

State agriculture officials are teaming up with the lieutenant governor, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles for the Be Alert, Slow Down, Share the Road campaign to bring attention to the need for more safety on Indiana’s rural roads.

The announcement comes during National Farm Safety and Health Week, a national effort designed to promote safe and healthy practices on farms and ranches across the country.

"By allowing a little extra time for travel, motorists can reach their destinations and farmers can get their work done without incident or injury," Ted McKinney, ISDA director, said.

The following tips are among those being promoted through the Be Alert, Slow Down, Share the Road campaign:

* Most farmers will pull over when they are able to let you pass, but it may take time for them to get to a safe place to do so. Be patient.

* Farm equipment is wide, sometimes taking up most of the roadway. Be careful and slow down when passing.

* Do not try to pass a slow-moving vehicle on the left without ensuring that the vehicle is not planning a left turn. It may appear that the driver is pulling over for you to pass when it is actually preparing to turn. You will drive right into its path, endangering yourself and the farmer.

As a new effort this year to further educate motorists, BMV has provided driving schools across the state with educational resources on the topic of rural roadway safety. Instructors will now be able to use these materials, developed by ISDA, to create lesson plans and incorporate into the classroom – not just during harvest season, but throughout the year.