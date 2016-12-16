Weather advisory: Snow, ice accumulations possible

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio through midday Saturday, saying some combination of snow and ice accumulations are expected.

The weather service issued:

* An advisory from 7 p.m. tonight through 4 p.m. Saturday for LaGrange and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio. It said 2 to 3 inches of snow, along with minor ice accumulations of less than one-tenth of an inch, are possible.

* An advisory from 7 p.m. tonight through 1 p.m. Saturday for Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties in Indiana and for Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio. It said 1 to 3 inches of snow along with ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are possible.

* An advisory from 7 p.m. tonight through 7 a.m. Saturday for Huntington and Wabash counties in Indiana. It said up to 1 inch of snow along with ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch are possible.

The weather service issued a freezing rain advisory from 7 p.m. tonight through noon Saturday for an area including Mercer County, Ohio. It said one- to two-tenths of an inch of ice are possible.

Adams and Wells counties in Indiana were not included in the advisory areas.