September 16, 2016 11:56 AM
Weather service: Showers, scattered storms tonight
The Journal Gazette
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service says.
Widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, but brief periods of heavy rainfall may occur with thunderstorms, the weather service said in its outlook.
There is a chance of storms this afternoon, mainly west of Interstate 69, the outlook said. It said severe weather is not expected.