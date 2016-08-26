Weather service confirms 4 tornadoes in Van Wert County

The National Weather Service says four tornadoes touched down in Van Wert County during a storm that moved across Indiana and Ohio.

Emergency officials in Van Wert County said they're fortunate the tornadoes rolled across mostly rural farmland during the storms Wednesday night. They said six properties had just minor damage.

The weather service also confirms a tornado damaged eight homes in Putnam County. A county official said the homes lost siding, shingles and have a few broken windows.

Crews are still assessing the damage in Paulding and Defiance counties, where suspected tornadoes blew the roofs off homes and tore through a mobile home park.

Officials said there haven't been any reports of injuries from the storm.