  • Wendell the Elephant's new head takes shape at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.
    Courtesy Interiors by Thomas

  • Wendell the Elephant being rebuilt at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.
    Courtesy Interiors by Thomas

  • The inner workings of Wendell the Elephant during his rebuilt at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.
    Courtesy Interiors by Thomas

  • Wendell the Elephant's movements are determined by a hydraulically operated blocking clamp that allows wheels to rotate in one direction.
    Courtesy Interiors by Thomas

  • Wendell the Elephant and his new "skin" at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.
    Courtesy Interiors by Thomas

  • Wendell the Elephant
    Courtesy Auctions America

  • Wendell the Elephant's trunk, shown during reconstruction, can spray water.
    Courtesy Interiors by Thomas
August 28, 2016 12:00 AM

Wendell, the life-size, walking, water-squirting mechanical elephant

Wendell, formerly Jumbo, is a life-size, walking, water-squirting mechanical elephant ready to drive off the lot for the right price. Built in England in 1951 for a Detroit drug store chain, Wendell was rebuilt a couple of years ago to mint condition, so he won't go for peanuts. Think $250,000 to $400,000.

