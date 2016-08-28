Wendell, the life-size, walking, water-squirting mechanical elephant



Wendell the Elephant's new head takes shape at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.

Wendell the Elephant being rebuilt at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.

The inner workings of Wendell the Elephant during his rebuilt at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.

Wendell the Elephant's movements are determined by a hydraulically operated blocking clamp that allows wheels to rotate in one direction.

Wendell the Elephant and his new "skin" at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.

Wendell the Elephant

