Wendell the Elephant's new head takes shape at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.
Courtesy Interiors by Thomas
Wendell the Elephant being rebuilt at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.
Courtesy Interiors by Thomas
The inner workings of Wendell the Elephant during his rebuilt at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.
Courtesy Interiors by Thomas
Wendell the Elephant's movements are determined by a hydraulically operated blocking clamp that allows wheels to rotate in one direction.
Courtesy Interiors by Thomas
Wendell the Elephant and his new "skin" at Interiors by Thomas in Auburn.
Courtesy Interiors by Thomas
Wendell the Elephant
Courtesy Auctions America
Wendell the Elephant's trunk, shown during reconstruction, can spray water.
Courtesy Interiors by Thomas
August 28, 2016 12:00 AM
Wendell, the life-size, walking, water-squirting mechanical elephant
Wendell, formerly Jumbo, is a life-size, walking, water-squirting mechanical elephant ready to drive off the lot for the right price. Built in England in 1951 for a Detroit drug store chain, Wendell was rebuilt a couple of years ago to mint condition, so he won't go for peanuts. Think $250,000 to $400,000.