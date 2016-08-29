West Jefferson restricted at College, Hilton

West Jefferson Boulevard will be restricted in two places this week, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Up to two lanes of Jefferson will be closed from 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Tuesday at Calhoun Street while crews work on the downtown Hilton Hotel, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

On Tuesday and Wednesday during daytime hours one lane of Jefferson will be restricted at College Street for a traffic signal upgrade project, the statement said.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.