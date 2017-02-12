Wind advisory: DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Defiance, Williams

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties north of Fort Wayne from 3 to 8 p.m. today, saying winds are to gust to 45 mph.

The wind gusts could make driving hazardous for high-profile vehicles and cause downed limbs and localized power outages, the weather service said in a statement.

Other area counties should see wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, the weather service said.