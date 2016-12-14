Wind chill advisory: Allen, 9 area counties

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Allen County and nine other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties for tonight and Thursday morning.

For most counties, the advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. tonight to 1 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said. For an area including Mercer County, Ohio, it is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The advisory means wind chills of 15 below to 20 below zero are expected late tonight through midday Thursday, the weather service said. Those wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes and could lead to hypothermia.

The weather service recommended dressing in layers, wearing a hat and gloves, and covering all exposed skin when going outdoors.

Besides Allen, Indiana counties in the advisory area include Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, Wabash, Wells and Whitley, and Ohio counties in the advisory area include Mercer, Paulding and Van Wert.