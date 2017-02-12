Winter fun in spring conditions

Gary Steffen of Fort Wayne and Kristi Ellis of Angola stood at one of the high bistro tables Saturday taking in the relaxed atmosphere at Weather the Fort.

Nearby, four men had attracted a crowd as they wielded electric saws and blow torches on big blocks of ice. The ice carvings were one of the attractions at the event at Freimann Square in downtown Fort Wayne.

Winter is pretty much guaranteed in Fort Wayne in February and even though the temperature hovered just above 50 degrees on Saturday, it was still chilly enough to wear a jacket, hat and even gloves.

The predictably chilly weather is why the nonprofit Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana decided to try out Weather the Fort last year. It attracted about 2,500 people to listen to local bands like APQ Harmonic, to drink some hot chocolate or a beer, to keep warm by the electric heaters and just enjoy winter.

Weather the Fort showed “that we’re a cool place regardless of the weather,” explained Hannah Stork, a member of Young Leaders. The group sponsored the adult-only, free event with Fort Wayne Turners.

Proceeds will be split with Turners and reinvested into other events that Young Leaders sponsors such as the farmers market on Barr Street, Stork said.

Steffen and Ellis found out about Weather the Fort only this year, but their enthusiasm will probably bring them back next year.

“The ice carvings and the arts,” drew Ellis there. “I mean who doesn’t like music?”

Steffen said there wasn’t a lot of opportunity to see ice carving locally, and prices were reasonable.

“If you go to any other town, they’re going to charge you 10 bucks to get in,” he said, adding the beer was about $5 and the soda Ellis had was only a dollar.

“I just had an amazing cupcake from that place,” Ellis said pointing to food marquee with “WoW” on it. Steffen recommended the pulled pork tacos.

Doris Horne of Churubusco was with her husband, Stan, to help the carvers, members of the Michiana Ice Carver’s Association. The weather was making the work somewhat difficult.

Still, Greg Beachey of Goshen took his electric saw to a large carving that featured the logo for Lutheran Health Services surrounded by snowflakes. Fusing separate components together with flame wasn’t so easy in the warmer temperatures.

What the carvers needed was a good cold night, Horne said as her husband helped put a flame torch to the top of the Lutheran display.

Ellis found the weather near perfect.

“The carvings aren’t going to melt, yet we’re not going to freeze,” Ellis said.

