Winter storm warning for northeast counties

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern portion of Indiana until 4 a.m. Monday, for the counties of DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben.

The National Weather Service is predicting storm totals of seven to 10 inches with higher amounts possible.

The heaviest amounts of snow are expected from late morning into the afternoon when snowfall rates could be over an inch an hour in some areas, a statement said.

Blowing and drifting snow is possible in some areas and reduced visibility is expected.

For more information, go to www.weather.gov/iwx.