Winter weather advisory: LaGrange, Steuben

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for LaGrange and Steuben counties, in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday.

Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected by late Friday from lake-effect snow showers, with drifting snow at times, the weather service said. It said the more significant accumulations are expected from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Reduced visibility can be expected during the heavier snow showers, the weather service said.