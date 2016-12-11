Winter weather advisory in effect

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday for Adams, Allen, Huntington, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties, including Ohio, Allen, Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, with periods of snow that will make travel difficult.

Snow covered roads and limited visibility is possible, the U.S. National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said.

The snow may mix with rain later this afternoon and evening.

Drivers are urged to use caution.

Snow fall totals will vary because of rainfall, the National Weather Service said, with areas north of U.S. 24 seeing four to seven inches of snow, with south of U.S. 24 to have snowfall amounts of two to five inches.

Much colder air will follow the snow and is expected by the middle of the week with highs in the teens and wind chills zero to 10 below on Thursday.

For more information, go to www.weather.gov/iwx.