Woman's work in Kenya honored

The community service award given to a local woman during the annual Tapestry: A Day for You celebration is going this year to a woman who has worked on behalf of children in Kenya.

Cheryl Brockmann of New Haven will receive the Linda L. Ruffolo Dedication Award during a breakfast at 9 a.m. April 28 at Memorial Coliseum.

Brockmann, now retired, is a founder of A Party Apart, a Fort Wayne party rental and organizing business. She has traveled to Kenya at least six times. She works with 4KenyasKids, a nonprofit organization that rescues and cares for the African country’s vulnerable children.

Brockmann’s business has provided support during countless fundraisers for area nonprofit organizations, including the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Erin’s House for Grieving Children, Turnstone and others.

She served as board president of Central Lutheran School in New Haven and at her church, Emanuel Lutheran Church, also in New Haven.

Brockmann also has worked on advisory and planning committees for Cross Connections, The Lutheran Schools Partnership, and Power of the Purse, an event sponsored by United Way of Allen County’s Women United.

She helped start the Warm and Cozy fundraiser for the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center, an event that has developed into a major source of funding for the organization.

Her benevolence also includes Tapestry, which raises money for scholarships for IPFW health sciences students and is sponsored by the university and Parkview Health.

Brockmann and her husband, Jim, have been married for 36 years. They have two children and two grandchildren.

Tickets for Tapestry go on sale Friday at 481-6854 and online at www.ipfw.edu/tapestry. The cost is $75 for open seating and $80 for reserved seating at a table for 10.

The cost includes tickets for the breakfast and a luncheon at 1:15 p.m. that will feature a talk by Ann Curry, former NBC anchorwoman.

