Woodburn tornado tops in wind speed

The twister that swept through rural Allen County northeast of Woodburn last week has been named the region’s top twister of the day in terms of strength by the National Weather Service.

In its final report on the Aug. 24 tornado outbreak in northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio, the Woodburn tornado was estimated to have a peak wind speed of 160 mph – topping even a tornado that caused extensive damage in Kokomo, the report said.

Although both tornadoes were rated EF-3, Kokomo’s top wind speed was 152 mph. Kokomo also recorded an EF-0, with an estimated top speed of 75 mph. Around 1,000 homes were damaged, according to the weather service.

The last time Allen County had a comparable tornado was May 16, 1968, when an F3 hit before the Enhanced Fujita Scale now used to describe tornadoes, the report said. Part of a much larger regional outbreak, that tornado killed one and destroyed 15 homes in New Haven.

The weather service reported 21 confirmed tornadoes in last week’s outbreak – 10 in Indiana and 11 across Ohio. Fourteen of those – four in Indiana and 10 in Ohio – occurred in the territory covered by the weather service’s Northern Indiana office outside Syracuse.

The Woodburn twister was on the ground for about 12 minutes, from 5:27 to 5:39 p.m. The tornado initially touched down in a field near Doty and Roberts roads and traveled northeast for 5.66 miles, with a path the width of five football fields at its widest, the report said.

The tornado ended about four miles east of Harlan. It destroyed at least five homes and two barns, including a large chicken barn along Brush College Road, according to preliminary damage reports by Allen County Department of Homeland Security officials.

The other northeast Indiana tornadoes:

• An EF-0 that touched down for one minute in Wells County, on West 900 South a half-mile east of South 1100 West and four miles east of Van Buren. Winds reached 65 mph and snapped tree branches and damaged metal siding on a northeast path about 250 feet long. The report at 4:59 p.m. was the first received.

• An EF-1 that skipped along a path 3.5 miles northwest of Berne in Adams County from 5:49 to 6:03 p.m. The tornado touched down several times in crop fields and tore off parts of barn roofs and tree limbs. Wind speed was estimated at 100 mph along a 7.6-mile path that was, at maximum, 50 yards wide.

• An EF-0 with peak winds of 70 mph that touched down for one minute at 6:13 p.m. two miles northeast of Peru. The 3,500-foot path was about 20 yards wide and damaged a roof at a medical center and downed large tree limbs.

In Ohio, the strongest tornadoes were two EF-2s.

One in Paulding and Defiance counties traveled nearly 4.5 miles after touching down slightly less than a quarter-mile west of Ohio 192 and 220, 4.2 miles northeast of Antwerp. The other, 400 yards wide at its widest point, made multiple touchdowns for 2.7 miles north/northwest of Defiance, where the outbreak’s only reported injury – which was minor – occurred.

The Antwerp twister reached winds of 130 mph, and the Defiance storm had winds of 120 to 125 mph. Both caused structural damage.

Four tornadoes were reported in Van Wert County, with one an EF-1 and the others EF-0s. The EF-1, eight miles south of Van Wert, tore the roof off a barn along U.S. 24 and moved several gravestones in a cemetery along its 5.5-mile path.

The other Ohio tornadoes, an EF-1 and three EF-0s, were in Henry and Putnam counties.

The weather service reported the average lead time for warnings for the storms was 16 minutes, with 26 warnings issued through the Northern Indiana office.

So many tornadoes formed because of extreme amounts of low-level moisture combined with a disturbance higher up in the atmosphere, weather service experts concluded. The weather service had predicted only a “slight” chance of tornadoes as late as 4 p.m. that day.

“Even though the clouds remained in place for most of the day and it did not get very warm, there was just enough instability to allow storms to develop,” the weather service report said. The disturbances created changes in wind speed or direction known as shear in the lower atmosphere.

That’s what created rotation in the atmosphere and spawned the tornadoes.

The 1968 outbreak started south of Wabash before traveling northeast through Huntington and Allen counties. Fifteen were injured, 35 homes were damaged and 20 barns or garages were destroyed, according to the weather service. The Fujita scale then used for tornadoes began F3 at 158 mph.

The report on the latest outbreak, which includes detailed maps of the tornadoes’ tracks, was compiled through ground damage surveys, aerial photos, drone footage, witness accounts and photos and videos sent by residents. The report can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx.

