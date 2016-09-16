Working poor 40% of county

At a glance United Way of Allen County released a breakdown of how many households in each local city, town and township were struggling in 2014 to pay for basic needs: Township Total households ALICE & Poverty Aboite 13,619 17% Adams 12,500 46% Cedar Creek 4,302 16% Eel River 1,297 12% Fort Wayne (city) 100,239 44% Grabill (town) 540 35% Harlan 652 23% Hoagland 348 28% Huntertown (town) 1,815 17% Jackson 180 11% Jefferson 826 33% Lafayette 1,221 17% Lake 1,030 25% Leo-Cedarville (town) 1,140 15% Madison 685 30% Marion 1,623 23% Maumee 999 30% Milan 1,139 22% Monroe 739 37% Monroeville (town) 513 46% New Haven (city) 6,193 36% Perry 10,260 14% Pleasant 1,335 25% Scipio 162 43% Springfield 1,443 26% St. Joseph 29,422 29% Washington 15,269 38% Wayne 41,333 58% Woodburn (city) 607 34% Source: United Way of Allen County

Two in 5 local households were barely scraping by in 2014, according to a new report released Thursday by United Way of Allen County.

Such families – often referred to as the working poor – are trapped in apartments because they don’t have enough money for a modest mortgage payment. They seek out supermarket sales because their food budget is only about $4 per person per day.

Instead, they were forced to choose between basic needs such as filling prescriptions, paying the electric bill, replacing broken eyeglasses and putting dinner on the table, officials said.

More families had to make those tough choices in 2014 than in 2012. The rate of struggling Allen County households increased to 39 percent from 35 percent. Statewide, 36 percent of households struggled to meet basic needs in 2014.

The second annual ALICE report looks at families that are “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.” Their household income is above federal poverty levels, but they make too little to achieve financial stability. Without savings, these families can easily fall into poverty when hit with bills for a medical emergency, necessary car repairs or other unexpected expenses.

Researchers who wrote the report relied on data from various sources, including the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Census Bureau and Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

They calculated the ALICE survival budget at $47,952 a year for an Indiana family of four.

The bare-bones budget includes housing, child care, food, transportation and health care but not a cellphone or savings.

To achieve financial stability, that same Indiana family would need to have income of $95,304 a year, the ALICE report’s authors said.

The federal poverty level for a family of four is $23,850.

David Nicole, United Way of Allen County’s president and CEO, moved to Fort Wayne in late 2014, so he can’t draw on personal experience to know whether things felt worse here in 2014 than two years earlier.

But he’s confident the numbers are accurate.

“This is a true snapshot of our state and of our community,” he said.

Or, at least, it’s a true snapshot of two years ago.

“That’s the problem with data; it’s always a look backward, not a look forward,” he said.

Local United Way officials are using the report’s results – along with local residents’ experiences – to guide their efforts on behalf of the working poor. The organization’s United Way 211 call center puts people in touch with agencies that provide housing, shelter, food, legal aid, clothing, utility assistance, counseling, health care, transportation and other assistance.

“They’re hard-working, but they’re having trouble making ends meet,” Nicole said of the callers. The agency’s data show 82 percent of callers are employed.

Nicole shared the story of a working mother who picked up extra shifts last year so she could put her 3-year-old son in a quality daycare program.

She wanted to enroll him this year in the On My Way Pre-K program, but the local United Way had to deny her request for a tuition grant because her 2015 income was $37 – or 0.2 percent – over the limit set by state legislators.

Nicole believes families with slightly more income than the current threshold should be able to qualify for slightly less assistance rather than nothing.

United Way leaders have lobbied state and national legislators to adopt graduated income limits for programs including food stamps and affordable housing and pre-K tuition. The United Way also advocates for keeping the Earned Income Tax Credit to help working families.

The way things are now, public policy can rob people of the incentive to better themselves, Nicole said.

“Let’s build a system that they can win at,” he said.

The local United Way wants to start constructing that system at the city and county levels, where issues including annexation and business tax rates have been discussed in recent months.

But elected officials haven’t looked at the whole picture, including how policy changes might affect the local working poor, Nicole said.

“This data,” he said, “has not been part of the conversation.”

Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th, agreed that the council should include the data in policy discussions.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, couldn’t be reached for comment. He’s the council member who introduced a proposal to cut business taxes on machinery and equipment.

sslater@jg.net