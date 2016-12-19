

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Civil Air Patrol's Jackson Kaiser, 16, left, listens in during a presentation during a Wreaths for Veterans event at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. Civil Air Patrol laid 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Lindenwood Cemetery during the event. VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Civil Air Patrol's Cadet Commander Cameron Bermes, 17, walks a wreath to a veteran's grave during a Wreaths for Veterans event at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. Civil Air Patrol laid 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Lindenwood Cemetery during the event. VIDEO





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Civil Air Patrol's Keyton Irick, 15, walks a wreath to a veteran's grave during a Wreaths for Veterans event at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. Civil Air Patrol laid 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Lindenwood Cemetery during the event. VIDEO