Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Civil Air Patrol's Jackson Kaiser, 16, left, listens in during a presentation during a Wreaths for Veterans event at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. Civil Air Patrol laid 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Lindenwood Cemetery during the event. VIDEO
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Civil Air Patrol's Cadet Commander Cameron Bermes, 17, walks a wreath to a veteran's grave during a Wreaths for Veterans event at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. Civil Air Patrol laid 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Lindenwood Cemetery during the event. VIDEO
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Civil Air Patrol's Keyton Irick, 15, walks a wreath to a veteran's grave during a Wreaths for Veterans event at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. Civil Air Patrol laid 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Lindenwood Cemetery during the event. VIDEO
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Commander of the Civil Air Patrol in Fort Wayne's Anthony Vining speaks during a Wreaths for Veterans event at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. Civil Air Patrol laid 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Lindenwood Cemetery during the event. VIDEO