YWCA's Legacy request denied

Fort Wayne’s Legacy Joint Funding Committee on Thursday turned down spending $300,000 of its $75 million on an expanded domestic violence shelter and addiction program for women being developed by the YWCA of Northeast Indiana – after members debated whether the project was “transformational” enough.

Creating lasting, transformational change in the city is a major criteria for receiving money from the fund, created from a lease arrangement and settlement with Indiana Michigan Power.

Members said the YWCA’s project, the Campaign for Dignity, didn’t score high enough to be recommended to City Council for approval.

Committee member Geoff Paddock, D-5th, one of three City Council representatives on the committee, made a motion to approve the request, but it died for lack of a second.

Deborah Beckman, the ­YWCA’s president and CEO, said she was disappointed after the vote. The agency broke ground on the project in southeast Fort Wayne in March, and the money would have been “last dollar” funding to finish the $3.6 million multiyear effort. At that time, the agency had raised $2.8 million.

“Obviously we’re disappointed. We don’t quite understand it. We were encouraged to apply,” she said. The program would be transformational, she said, for individuals if it helped them get out of abusive situations or drug dependence and society if they go on to transform the lives of others.

YWCA board member John Rogers said the committee members seemed conflicted about whether to spend the money and what “transformational” meant. He said a shelter for homeless abused women is not something to put on the list of sights for tourists to see but is needed nonetheless.

“However this gets funded, there is still a need for these services, and if we don’t do it, someone still will need to, maybe the government,” Beckman said.

Committee member and Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said during the meeting that the committee has to be mindful about spending down the Legacy Fund too quickly, in light of City Council’s recently stated concern.

A measure to stop all funding until the city presents its proposal for funding riverfront development will likely be introduced next week by Council President Russ Jehl, R-2nd.

“Especially with what’s happening with the council, I think with even the smallest amounts, we have to be scrupulous with what we have to give,” Didier said. “There’s got to be other avenues for fundraising.”

None of the proposals scored at the level for automatic recommendation to City Council, and the committee did not approve any as submitted.

The committee voted to recommend that the council approve a $200,000 request by the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory as a loan, not a grant. And members gave 30-day extensions to two other projects for lack of enough information.

The money for the conservatory would go toward its long-delayed Connectivity Project, which would link the conservatory to Embassy Theatre, its parking garage and several other entities.

Also as part of the project, an alley would be converted into rentable, shared outdoor space with the Embassy, and a giant metal leaf-and-vine sculpture would serve as front signage.

The projects will cost $1.03 million, with $500,000 coming from an as-yet-unapproved bond issue by the parks department and more than $263,800 from already raised funds.

The extensions went to Scholar House’s Phase I project to create subsidized rental housing at the former site of McMillen Apartments for single parents pursuing higher education; and a proposal to provide some funding to a $5 million project to revamp the Clyde Theater in Quimby Village on Bluffton Road as a music venue.

