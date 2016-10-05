York retiring to avoid being 'distraction'

Last year, Fort Wayne City Council members tried but failed to eliminate the position of public safety director, calling it redundant.

Some council members tried again this year to scrap the position, questioning the use of taxpayer money to pay someone to oversee the police and fire departments as well as Animal Care and Control when each has its own supervisor.

On Tuesday morning, saying he was certain the issue would come up again, Rusty York announced that he would retire Dec. 1 from the position, which pays a little less than $161,000 a year.

“I didn’t want this position to be a distraction,” York said. “Politics shouldn’t enter into it,” but sometimes it does, he said.

The public safety director, along with overseeing police, fire and animal control departments, also oversees academy classes, leads efforts to get grants for public safety, works to increase collaboration between agencies and assists in union negotiations.

After retiring, York will teach a class at IPFW in principles in public safety this spring, and he has consulting opportunities. He will also try to get back into the leaded-glass and stained-glass business, a sideline he had years ago.

“I’ve known for the last year I was going to be retiring, but I didn’t want to announce it too soon,” he said.

York said he was prepared to retire last year when he ran for the 4th district City Council seat as a Democrat. “I knew that if I was successful, I would retire Jan. 1,” he said. He lost the election. He also ran unsuccessfully for state representative in the 1990s.

“Rusty York is a true servant leader,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement announcing York’s retirement. “I appreciate his values, professionalism and integrity that have assisted us in our collective efforts to have the finest police and fire departments in the country and the safest city possible.”

The city announced that the police chief and fire chief will serve as co-directors of public safety as part of their positions. York said that is important, because some contracts refer to the city having a safety director. It has not been determined whether the police and fire chiefs will receive additional compensation as co-directors.

York started as a journeyman lineman when he was 18 for what was then City Light. In 1975, shortly after City Light was sold, he entered the police academy. He retired as a captain in 1997 and became student safety director in the transportation department of Fort Wayne Community Schools.

York returned to the police department as chief in 2000 and served in that position until 2014, when he was named public safety director.

“I’m proud of a lot of things we’ve accomplished,” he said about his time as chief and public safety director, including departments’ relationship with the community. “When something bad happens, we get everyone at the table and talk about it. That’s why we don’t have problems some other communities have had.”

He also points to increasing police staffing from 370 to 460; sending 20 members of the command staff to the FBI National Academy; digitizing fingerprint records and using digital audio and video and GPS in police cars; and combining the police, sheriff, fire and ambulance 911 centers.

