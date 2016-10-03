Yorktown wants seized guns back

An east-central Indiana police department wants guns held as evidence returned nearly four years after a shootout with a bank robbery suspect.

Yorktown Police Department attorney Steve Murphy has petitioned the Delaware Circuit Court to return a shotgun and two pistols because the suspect in the November 2012 shootout remains at large and “it appears that no further actions are scheduled due to the absence.”

The Star Press of Muncie reported that Murphy and a deputy prosecutor reached an agreement last week stating the guns “belong to the town and will be returned at an appropriate time.”