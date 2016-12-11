Young and old enjoy train ride with Santa

And through the door he came, as big as ever, as red as ever, as jolly as ever, shaking his jingle bells all the way to his chair in the corner of the red caboose.

When Santa Claus appeared, nearly a dozen children, their parents and even grandparents silently – almost reverently – watched him take his seat as the train began to roll.

For what some in the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society estimate to be over 20 years, the organization provides a Santa Train the first three weekends in December. From 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., on three 20-minute trips per hour, children climb aboard two red cabooses at the society’s location on Edgerton Road, east of New Haven.

“It’s become a family tradition,” society president Bill Otter said. “We hear so many people say they’ve been coming here for years; that our children have grown up, and we’ve been coming here six years, seven years.”

This was the fourth year that Cameron and Darcy Schwartz of Spencerville brought their children Autumn, 7, and Cayden, 5. Just as they were the first through the station door for one of the early trips, Autumn and Cayden were first on Santa’s lap.

“Hello young lady,” Santa greeted Autumn as she eagerly found a spot on his lap. “What do you want for Christmas?”

Without hesitation, as though rehearsed, Autumn rattled off a Minnie Mouse Microwave and Shopkins. Little brother Cayden was just as ready with his wish of toy chain saws.

Back in the station house, where a new cement floor was poured this year to replace the stone and dirt floors from years before, Otter said the weekend trips sold out in less than 24 hours.

In all, he guessed, there would be 3,000 visitors.

On board, Santa said some children have asked for cellphones.

For now, 6-year-old Bryce Shults of Avilla had other things on his list.

“Hello, young man,” Santa said. “You’ve been being good?”

“Yes,” little Bryce said.

“Keeping your room clean?”

“Yes.”

“Minding?”

Old enough to know that one doesn’t lie to Santa, particularly this time of year and particularly while sitting on the Great Man’s lap, Bryce paused. His eyes wandered with a “no comment” look.

“Think we can work on that a little bit?”

“Yes.”

Finally Santa got around to asking the big question of what would he like for Christmas.

“As much Legos as I can get,” Bryce said. And for emphasis, he pointed his finger. “The little kind; not the big kind; the little kind.”

Ho, ho, ho.

