Yule tree collection sites listed

After Christmas, the inevitable clean up comes, and the Allen County Solid Waste Management District is encouraging residents of Allen County to recycle their live Christmas trees.

Trees will be recycled by chipping them into mulch, according to a news release from the waste management district. Trees can be dropped off starting Monday through Jan. 13 at the following locations:

Fort Wayne area:

•Allen County Highway Garage, 2234 Carroll Road

•Republic Services compost site, 6231 MacBeth Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

•Biosolids, Lime and Yard Waste Recycling, 6202 Lake Ave., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

Monroeville area:

•Monroeville compost site, 200 Utility Drive

New Haven area:

•Jury Park

•Meadowbrook School parking lot

•North side of City Hall, 815 Lincoln Highway

Woodburn area:

•Front Street under the water tower

Grabill/Leo-Cedarville area:

•Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road, gates close at 6 p.m.

As a reminder, trees will not be picked up with regular trash. All ornaments, tinsel and plastic must be removed. Wreaths are not accepted at the drop-off sites, according to the release.

The following former locations will not be drop-off sites this year: Foster Park West, McMillen Park and Foellinger Theatre.