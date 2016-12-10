Zoo touts efforts to save giraffes

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo actively invests in the conservation of giraffes, zoo officials said Friday, after reports emerged showing the world’s tallest land mammal is at risk of extinction.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature on Wednesday changed the classification for giraffes from a species of least concern to vulnerable. Other animals listed as vulnerable include cheetahs and leatherback sea turtles.

“We focus a lot of resources on giraffes and have invested in conservation efforts on their behalf,” Zoo Director Jim Anderson said Friday.

According to the IUCN Red List website, the estimated worldwide giraffe population was 151,702 to 163,452 in 1985. Those numbers have declined to an estimated 97,562 in 2015. The Red List states that’s a decline of 36 percent to 40 percent over three generations of giraffes.

More than 600,000 people met the giraffes housed at the Fort Wayne zoo last year, Anderson said. More than 100,000 of those visitors connected with the animals by feeding them a leaf of romaine lettuce. According to its website, the Fort Wayne zoo is home to eight reticulated giraffes. A baby giraffe, Kiango, was born in June 2015.

“Our giraffe deck is always staffed by zookeepers and interpreters who share their passion for the giraffes, tell how we care for them and share their conservation status,” Anderson said. “We try to make guests realize that conservation funds generated by their visit to the zoo are helping giraffes in the wild.”

Along with providing visitors information about giraffes and the problems the species faces in the wild, Anderson said 25 cents of every zoo admission ticket and $1 of every zoo membership are donated to conservation efforts outside the zoo. That amounted to more than $100,000 for conservation programs, Anderson said. The featured program for giraffes at the zoo last season was the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

“For a lot of people in the U.S., the best thing people can do is support organizations like that,” Anderson said. “It sounds corny, but by attending the zoo, people do support those conservation efforts.

