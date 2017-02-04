Perfecting the art of the interview



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Leo Elementary fifth-grader Ivy Arruza, 10, makes her case to become a restaurant CEO, an animal care specialist or a radio DJ during her interview with Tina Baughman, a financial adviser for The Founders Advisors. Leo students met Friday with 30 business owners, media reps, Realtors, retired teachers, and others in preparation for jobs at next month’s J.A. BizTown.