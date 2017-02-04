Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Leo Elementary fifth-grader Ivy Arruza, 10, makes her case to become a restaurant CEO, an animal care specialist or a radio DJ during her interview with Tina Baughman, a financial adviser for The Founders Advisors. Leo students met Friday with 30 business owners, media reps, Realtors, retired teachers, and others in preparation for jobs at next month’s J.A. BizTown.
February 04, 2017 1:01 AM
Perfecting the art of the interview
