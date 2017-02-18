Annual bird count underway



Photos by Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Terri Gorney participates in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fox Island County Park’s bird observation building Friday. Ornithologists will use the data to compare bird survival rates from one year to the next. The Great Backyard Bird Count continues through Monday, and people are encouraged to count the birds in their backyard for 15 minutes. Go to http://gbbc.birdcount.org/ to participate.