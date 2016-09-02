Area

Honor Flight preps for 21st DC trip

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will make its 21st flight to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 22.

This flight marks the first of two fall flights that will have been totally funded by Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op, which raised more than $150,000 this year for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

Paulding Putnam’s fundraising efforts began in January and included the raffle of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, community lunches and direct donations.

In addition to Paulding Putnam’s contribution, Honor Flight this week received a check for $65,000 from an anonymous donor processed through a national financial firm.

“Each Honor Flight from Fort Wayne costs approximately $70,000, and these generous donations will help Honor Flight Northeast Indiana continue its mission to safely transport veterans to Washington, D.C., to view their memorials,” Honor Flight President Dennis Covert said. “We always have a need for financial support as presently the veteran waiting list consists of over 400 Korea veterans and nearly 200 Vietnam veterans.”

Flight No. 21 consists of 84 veterans – 38 from World War II, including five women; 39 from the Korean War; one from Vietnam; as well as five dual-war veterans and one triple-war veteran.

ProFed donates to Ouabache tower

Efforts to restore the Ouabache State Park fire tower recently received a boost from ProFed Credit Union, which presented the Friends of Ouabache State Park group with $500 toward its restoration.

The credit union is also accepting donations for the project at its Bluffton and Decatur branches. The 100-foot tower at Ouabache State Park in Bluffton was built in 1935 by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Park officials closed it in April 2015 because of safety concerns.

Restoration is expected to cost about $75,000. Because of budget constraints, the project must be funded entirely through donations.

Before its closure, the tower was a popular park feature. On busy weekends, an estimated 100 visitors would climb it daily to view the park, its bison enclosure and the surrounding farm country.

To donate to the project, go to www.gofundme.com and search “Restore the Fire Tower.”

Sobriety check in Huntington

The Indiana State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Huntington County late Saturday and into the early-morning hours of Sunday.

In an effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related automobile crashes, the sobriety checkpoint will target impaired drivers and will be in an area identified as having a high number of alcohol-related crashes.

Cpl. Kody Buell is reminding motorists to have their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations readily available when entering the checkpoint to minimize the amount of time they are delayed.

– Journal Gazette