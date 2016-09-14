Fort Wayne/Allen County

Local input sought on education plan

Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz announced a statewide listening tour to gather input from families, educators, community members and other stakeholders on the state’s education plan under the Every Student Succeeds Act.

The new federal law requires states to submit a plan to the U.S. Department of Education in 2017.

The Every Student Succeeds Act listening tour will be in Fort Wayne from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wayne High School, 9100 Winchester Road.

The tour will include presentations from experts on both state and federal regulations in accountability, assessment and school improvement. Additionally, the department will be gathering input through both targeted questions and general public comment.

Comments sought on Waynedale

The city of Fort Wayne and the Waynedale Business Chamber are working to develop a corridor improvement plan for Bluffton and Lower Huntington roads.

The plan will provide recommendations on ways to strengthen the aesthetics, streetscape, accessibility and safety of the corridors within the study area.

As part of the planning process, officials want to know residents’ thoughts on the existing conditions and areas for improvement.

Officials are seeking opinions through a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JFX98DG.

The survey is open to all Waynedale residents, business owners and employees and anyone who travels into the area more frequently than once a month. The survey will be open through Sept. 25.

Area

Learning center to be dedicated

The Huntington County Community Learning Center, a one-stop resource for high school and adult learners, will be dedicated in a ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 2201 N. Jefferson St. in Huntington.

The $1.4 million project, four years in the making, involved a 7,552-square-foot expansion of Huntington County Community Schools Corp.’s vocational center.

It was made possible by donations from private- and public-sector funding sources.

Major tenants of the center are WorkOne Northeast, Ivy Tech Community College Northeast, Huntington County Community Schools and Huntington University.

Wind farm gives to Honor Flight

Avangrid Renewables Blue Creek Wind Farm in Ohio’s Paulding and Van Wert counties presented a $10,000 check to Paulding Putnam Electric and Northeast Indiana Honor Flight Chapter on Monday.

Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op spearheaded the fundraising campaign to sponsor two full flights. Those flights will take place Sept. 22 and Oct. 12.

Avangrid’s donation brings the total amount raised by Paulding Putnam to a little over $160,000. One flight costs between $65,000 to $70,000.

When asked why Avangrid decided to join Paulding Putnam Electric’s efforts, Blue Creek’s plant manager, Neil Voje said, “Like many Americans, my father served in the Navy during WWII and my brothers served in Vietnam.

“In my 20-plus years of naval service, they visited me at many of my duty stations around the world. My father’s stories and those of his generation have instilled in me a deep sense of pride and service. Helping with Honor Flight is repaying a small portion of the enormous debt we owe them.”

State

House bill would help ITT veterans

Six Republican members of Indiana’s delegation in the U.S. House introduced legislation Tuesday designed to aid military veterans who were students of ITT Technical Institute.

The bill would allow veterans to recover GI Bill educational benefits if they were using their benefits while attending a college or university that closes.

Rep. Luke Messer, R-6th, said ITT’s 40,000 students included nearly 7,000 veterans.

Carmel-based ITT closed its 138 campuses, including one in Fort Wayne, last week after the U.S. Department of Education announced it would cut off financial aid for incoming students because of concerns about the school’s viability.

Joining Messer as sponsors of the bill were Republican Reps. Jackie Walorski, Todd Rokita, Susan Brooks, Larry Bucshon and Todd Young.

– Journal Gazette