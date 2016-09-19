Fort Wayne/Allen County

LEARN center celebrates 50 years

LEARN Resource Center is celebrating 50 years of serving east Allen County. It originally opened its doors as Eastside Neighborhood Center in Riverhaven. LEARN Resource Center has offered preschool and school-age programs, GED preparation, clothing and food banks, and adult computer and job training programs. Today, it serves elementary-aged children in East Allen County Schools.

LEARN is giving away more than 500 new books to teachers in East Allen County Schools. On Tuesday at the New Haven Branch Library, teachers from New Haven Primary and Intermediate are invited to come pick out 15 books each for their classrooms. The new books were a donation.

LEARN Resource Center is also establishing a scholarship fund. Money donated to this fund will go to help pay the fees for children who otherwise could not afford to be in the program. To donate, go online to www.learnresourcecenter.org/donate.

Volunteers needed for tree canopy

On Oct. 22, Friends of the Parks of Allen County is inviting citizens to partner with area parks departments, businesses, neighborhoods and community volunteers to plant new trees during the Great Tree Canopy Comeback.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up. More than 250 trees will be planted in the following parks this year: Lions, McCormick, Weisser, Salomon Farm, Metea County Park and New Haven Parks’ Community Center. Volunteers are asked to register in advance by emailing Robin Holley at GTCC15Years@Outlook.com or by calling 260-417-3804.

– Journal Gazette