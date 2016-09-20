Fort Wayne/Allen County

Area schools earn ‘Family’ honors

Forty-four Indiana schools, including several in northeast Indiana, have been designated as 2016-17 Family Friendly Schools.

Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz announced the schools Monday, based on their “commitment to addressing the needs of Hoosier students while fostering the active involvement of families and the community in their school.”

“When families are engaged, students succeed,” Ritz said in a news release.

Area schools on the list: Lincoln Elementary School, Huntington; New Haven Intermediate School and New Haven Primary School; and Washington STEM Academy (Warsaw).

Lincoln Elementary also made the 2015-16 state list.

Turnstone to have open house today

Turnstone will unveil its newly renovated Adult Day Service program area and new memory care area at an open house from 1:30 to 4 p.m. today.

The opening of Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton St., allowed for the expansion of the adult day program. It also allowed for Turnstone to start a memory care program for people diagnosed with dementia.

The adult day program started in 1974, serving eight people.

Today, it has more than 70 people, and the memory care area is also seeing growth, the agency said in a news release.

Turnstone serves 2,600 people of all ages with disabilities and their families through its therapeutic, educational, adaptive sports and recreational programs.

Free teen-safety conference set

The Mayor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Rape and Sexual Harassment will hold a Teen Issues Protection and Safety conference from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The free conference, for teens and parents of teens, will be at South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. This year’s keynote speaker will be Stephanie Nancarrow, youth educator for the Indiana State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children. Additional speakers from the community will present breakout sessions on topics including teen dating violence, bullying, technology usage and more.

Registration is not required, but preferred. To register in advance, email Samantha.chenery@cityoffortwayne.org or call 260-427-2851.

Bridge work set

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday that U.S. 33 will be closed over the Eel River, between Carroll and Gies­king roads in Allen County, on or after next Monday, weather permitting.

The closure will allow INDOT contractors to work on the bridge joints. The official state detour will be U.S. 30 to Indiana 205 to U.S. 33.

Work on the U.S. 33 bridge is expected to last two weeks. The work is being done in combination with repairs on several structures across the Fort Wayne district.

The $617,000 combined contract was awarded to Northern Indiana Construction.

– Journal Gazette