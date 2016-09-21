Fort Wayne/ Allen County

Tire Amnesty Day slated for Oct. 1

The Allen County Solid Waste Management District’s annual Tire Amnesty Day will be 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at the Citilink building at 801 Leesburg Road.

This event is open only to Allen County residents.

Car, truck and bike tires are accepted with a limit of 12 tires per resident. All tires must be off the rim and dry with no debris.

Tractor or semi tires over 53 inches, and tires from businesses are not accepted.

Fees: First four tires, $1; tires 5-8, $1 per tire; tires 9-12, $10 per tire.

Participants can print and complete the registration form ahead of time at www.acwastewatcher.org. Forms will also be available on-site at the event.

Tires will be recycled into usable products such as garden hoses, rubberized asphalt and playground cover. In 2015, 116.5 tons of waste tires were successfully removed from Allen County for recycling, the waste management district said.

Resurfacing set at I-69/Lima

The Indiana Department of Transportation will resurface the ramps at the interchange at Interstate 69 and Indiana 3/Lima Road beginning Sunday.

The work will be done between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting, the transportation department said.

There will be lane shifts, stopped traffic and narrow 14-foot ramp lanes while the work is being done. A 25 mph speed limit will be enforced.

The work is scheduled to be completed by late October.

Bridge work to start on Coliseum

Bridge rehabilitation work will begin today on Coliseum Boulevard over the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The northbound left lane will be restricted between Lake Avenue and East Washington Boulevard, followed by lane restrictions in the northbound right lane, the department said.

All ramps will remain open during the work, and a posted speed limit of 35 mph will be enforced, the statement said.

The bridge work is scheduled to be completed in early November, INDOT said.

Parrott Road restrictions set

Motorists can expect single-lane traffic on Parrott Road at the Maplecrest Road intersection, according to the Allen County Highway Department.

Crews will be removing utility casing starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The project will continue through Oct. 6.

For more information, call 449-7369.

Best-selling author to speak at IPFW

Sgt. Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient and author of the New York Times best-seller “Into the Fire: A Firsthand Account of the Most Extraordinary Battle in the Afghan War,” will be the keynote speaker at the Oct. 7 meeting of the Fort Wayne Base Community Council.

The luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. in the International Ballroom in the Walb Student Union at IPFW.

The public is welcome.

Tickets are $25 a person and include lunch. Discounts are available for FWBCC members and military personnel.

Registration is required by Oct. 3 at http://tinyurl.com/zapb227.

INDIANA

Postal Service to honor Hesburgh

The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that the Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, who was president of the University of Notre Dame for 35 years, will be honored with a postage stamp in 2017.

Hesburgh, who died in 2015 at the age of 97, led Notre Dame from 1952 until 1987. A longtime member of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, he is regarded as one of the architects of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and was presented the same year with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Postal Service said the Hesburgh stamp will be an oil-on-canvas painting of him on the Notre Dame campus.

– Journal Gazette