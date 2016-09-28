Fort Wayne/Allen County

Coliseum’s ticket sales rank high

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum was No. 4 in the world for concert ticket sales among similar-sized venues during a month this summer, according to the Venues Today “Top Stop” rankings.

The ranking was based on concert and event grosses from July 16 through Aug. 15, as reported to the industry-leading publication.

The top three venues on the list were the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, No. 1; the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia, No. 2; and the Perth Arena in Australia, No. 3.

USF, shelter join to help homeless

The University of Saint Francis Empty Bowls group is partnering with a local homeless shelter to raise money to assist homeless families in the area.

Empty Bowls is a grassroots effort by USF students, faculty, staff and friends to raise both money and awareness in the fight to end homelessness.

On Friday and Oct. 14, the group will gather to throw, trim and glaze more than 300 ceramic bowls, which will be donated to Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network.

Just Neighbors, Fort Wayne’s only emergency shelter serving homeless families, will use the bowls for its “Just Dinner” event, to be held Nov. 12 at the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center ballroom. Participants in the event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m., will receive one of the ceramic pieces made by Empty Bowls.

All funds raised at “Just Dinner” will benefit Just Neighbors.

This is the fourth year that the University of Saint Francis and Just Neighbors have partnered through an Empty Bowls project.

– Journal Gazette