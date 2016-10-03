Fort Wayne/Allen County

Health department changing hours

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health is adjusting the hours of operation of its administrative office at Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry Street, Suite 360.

Beginning today, the administrative office will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding government holidays.

The office houses administration, informatics, communications, vital records, and permits for septic systems, swimming pools and spas, and other items.

Indiana

Lilly to award grants to schools

The Lilly Endowment Inc. has begun a project to encourage schools to explore how they can help students prepare for academic, career and personal success.

The Indianapolis foundation said its Comprehensive Counseling Initiative for Indiana K-12 students may allocate up to $30 million, depending on the proposals it receives. The endowment will provide planning grants of $30,000 to $50,000, depending on student enrollment.

It then will award competitive implementation grants that can be used over four years, in which public and charter schools can request up to $100 per student.

State high court judge suspended

The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended an east-central Indiana city judge who is facing a charge of felony battery.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Judge Tommy Phillips II of Dunkirk City Court in Jay County was charged Thursday with battery against a public safety official. Phillips will remain suspended with pay until the Supreme Court orders otherwise or until disciplinary proceedings are determined.

According to court documents, the charge is connected with an Aug. 16 meeting meant to resolve differences between the judge and the Dunkirk police chief, who is Phillips’ nephew. Prosecutors said that Phillips pushed the man during the meeting.

Yorktown wants seized guns back

An east-central Indiana police department wants guns held as evidence returned nearly four years after a shootout with a bank robbery suspect.

Yorktown Police Department attorney Steve Murphy has petitioned the Delaware Circuit Court to return a shotgun and two pistols because the suspect in the November 2012 shootout remains at large and “it appears that no further actions are scheduled due to the absence.”

The Star Press of Muncie reported that Murphy and a deputy prosecutor reached an agreement last week stating the guns “belong to the town and will be returned at an appropriate time.”

– Staff, news services