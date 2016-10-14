Fort Wayne/Allen County

Indiana 14 bridge work scheduled

Traffic will be restricted to one lane Saturday on Indiana 14 over Beal Taylor Ditch, between West Hamilton Road South and South Noyer Road/Rock Dove Road in Fort Wayne, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect flaggers to direct traffic over the bridge during daytime hours. INDOT reminds drivers to use caution when driving through an active construction zone.

Restrictions on the Indiana 14 bridge over Beal Taylor Ditch will remain through the day.

The bridge is being rehabilitated in conjunction with the Indiana 930 bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in Allen County. The combined contract was awarded to HIS Constructors for $1 million.

Latinos focus of AIDS awareness

Advocates for HIV and AIDS awareness are drawing attention to National Latino AIDS Awareness Day, held annually on Oct. 15, which is Saturday.

Latinos comprise 25 percent of the new HIV infections in the United States and only about half of these are retained in care, according to a news release from the Positive Resource Connection. Also, seven in 10 new HIV diagnoses among Latinos occur in men who have sex with men.

The Positive Resource Connection offers free walk-in HIV testing from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays and testing Monday through Friday at other times by appointment by calling 744-1144.

Free HIV testing is also provided from 2 to 4 p.m. at Su Salud Clinic at 2040 S. Calhoun St. the second Monday of each month.

Red Cross urgently needs platelets

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for eligible donors in the Fort Wayne area to make an appointment now to give platelets to ensure critical patient needs are met.

Platelets, the clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment, must be transfused within five days of donation and, therefore, are always in great demand.

Seasonal colds and flu are currently preventing many regular donors from giving, and the devastating impact of Hurricane Matthew has disrupted donations in many locations in the Southeast.

More than 90 blood drives have been forced to cancel resulting in 3,000 uncollected blood and platelet donations. Healthy donors are needed now to meet the needs of patients at local hospitals as well as in areas affected by the hurricane.

While there is an emergency need for platelets, donors can also help by giving blood as there is an urgent need for all blood types.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 for more information and to make an appointment.

Indiana

Signs in rights of way forbidden

The Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding candidates to keep campaign signs out of the rights of way.

Campaign signs cannot block visibility for traffic entering and exiting the road at intersections and driveways, the transportation department said.

Areas that should not have campaign signs include intersections, interchanges and rights of way that run along roads. If the right of way is not clear, the boundary can be estimated by a fence line, ditch or utility pole.

If signs block visibility, INDOT and local government have the right to remove the signs. Anyone encountering a sign they believe is blocking visibility is asked to contact the local INDOT district. To contact the Fort Wayne district, call 1-866-227-3555.

