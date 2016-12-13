Fort Wayne/Allen County

Verizon store sets hunger initiative

Round Room LLC, a Verizon-authorized retailer, announced Monday that nearly 600 of its TCC stores will be collecting canned and boxed foods from customers and community members to give to local partnering food banks.

Through its third annual “Stop Hunger” campaign, participating TCC stores across the U.S. are encouraging local families to bring in canned and boxed food items until Monday. TCC has a goal of collecting 11 pounds of food across all of its participating stores, which will be delivered to hunger relief organizations nationwide Monday.

The participating store in Fort Wayne is at 6404 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite A.

Area

I-69 to have late lane restrictions

Interstate 69 will have lane restrictions in both directions overnight today and Wednesday, weather permitting.

The lane restrictions, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., will take place between mile markers 300 and 302 in Allen County today and between 337 and 339 in Steuben County on Wednesday, weather permitting. The lane restrictions will allow INDOT contractors to repair and replace road sensors.

Drivers are asked to obey all signs within the construction zone.

Indiana

State gets C in financial literacy

Indiana was one of nine states to receive a C on the 2016 National Report Card on Adult Financial Literacy, the Champlain College’s Center for Financial Literacy announced Monday.

The report card assessed the problem of adult financial illiteracy and gave grades to each state based on data gleaned from national organizations that track Americans’ financial knowledge, credit, saving and spending, retirement readiness, investing and levels of insurance.

Adults in Indiana performed well in such areas as foreclosure rate and participation rate in workplace retirement plans but can improve in other areas, including financial knowledge and student loans.

To view the report, go to www.champlain.edu/centers-of-excellence and click the “Center for Financial Literacy” tab.

– Journal Gazette