Fort Wayne/Allen County

Farms sought for phosphorus study

The Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking participants for its Phosphorus Risk Reduction Program.

Property owners with farm land in the Black Creek, Marsh Ditch, Six-Mile Creek, Trier Ditch and Bottern Ditch watersheds may be eligible.

The program is designed to help farmers keep phosphorus on their fields. An index modeled after the Ohio Phosphorus Risk Index will be used to assign farming operations a risk score, which will reflect the potential for phosphorus loss through surface and tile runoff. Once the initial phosphorus risk index score is calculated, best-management practices can be selected.

Reimbursement payments can be received for applied conservation practices. Grant money from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is available to participants on a per-acre basis.

For more information, call Kate Sanders or Greg Lake at 260-484-5848, ext. 3.

SCORE chapter receives award

SCORE’s Fort Wayne chapter has received the Platinum Chapter Award, the highest honor, from the national organization for the fourth consecutive year, local SCORE officials announced Tuesday.

The Service Corps of Retired Executives provides free business coaching on numerous topics. SCORE assigns coaches to businesses, depending on the type of help they need. If an entrepreneur needs tax guidance, for example, it might be assigned a retired accountant.

The platinum award is given for “outstanding client services for mentoring, educational programs and all aspects of chapter stewardship.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with the local chapter, call 422-2601.

Area

Manchester wins diversity honor

Latino Leaders magazine has named Manchester University one of the 50 best schools for Latinos nationwide.

The magazine cited the school’s diversity plan, which includes aggressive recruitment of a diverse student body and concerted and intentional efforts to diversify faculty and staff. The publication also noted Manchester’s Intercultural Center and Hispanos Unidos, a support organization for students interested in learning about and sharing Hispanic culture.

The university, which has campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, was the only Indiana college to make the list. Other Midwestern schools included in the list were Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and University of Illinois-Chicago. Go to www.latinoleaders.com for more information.

Huntington on top 25 list

Huntington University ranks 12th in Christian Universities Online’s 25 Best Christian Colleges and Universities in the Midwest for 2017.

This ranking seeks to highlight intentionally Christian colleges and universities that excel in categories of personal attention to their students, selectivity, readily available financial aid and overall student satisfaction. The rankings considered such factors as faculty-to-student ratio, retention rate, graduation rate and the percent of full-time beginning undergraduates receiving grant or scholarship aid.

Fellow Indiana schools Anderson University, Bethel College and Taylor University were ranked 13th, ninth and fourth, respectively.

For the full list, go to www.christianuniversitiesonline.org.

