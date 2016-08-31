10 days in jail for interrupting murder trial

Stephanie Dent's prison sentence may have been suspended last month, but she still aggravated a judge when she disrupted her brother's murder trial.

So on Wednesday, Dent found herself headed to the Allen County Jail for the next 10 days on a charge of direct contempt.

As part of that punishment, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull also ordered the 32-year-old Portland, Indiana woman to repay the cost of the jury brought in to hear her brother's case before Dent caused a mistrial.

Allen County Superior Court officials said that cost was $1,396.

Franklin Dent, 39, is accused in the killing of 34-year-old Jessica Fecht from Wisconsin. He is charged with murder and two counts of failure to notify authorities of the discovery of a body or moving the body from a scene.

Fecht was found dead inside a house in the 1500 block of Sherman Boulevard in March 2015.

She was buried in the basement, and after an autopsy, the cause of death was attributed to strangulation and declared a homicide.

On March 8, Stephanie Dent approached the door of the courtroom, with about 30 potential jurors standing nearby and waiting to go in for the trial. Seated near the door to the courtroom was a witness in the case, another one of Franklin Dent's sisters.

Stephanie Dent asked her whether she was going to testify. When the other sister said yes because of the subpoena, Stephanie Dent yelled at her.

"You better not! He's blood," Stephanie Dent said, according to court documents.

Police officers standing nearby believed that her words, body language and tone were indicative of a threat to the witness, according to court documents.

In early August, Stephanie Dent pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstruction of justice and was given a 1 1/2-year prison sentence, but it was suspended and ordered to be served on probation.

Franklin Dent's trial was rescheduled for mid-August, but it was postponed again after the discovery of new information.

rgreen@jg.net