2 1/2-year sentence issued in incest, neglect case

A Fort Wayne woman was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison on charges of incest and neglect of a dependent for trying to impregnate her daughter with a turkey baster in 2015.

Superior Court Judge Fran Gull ordered one year of the sentence to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction and 1 1/2 years served on probation. The woman was also fined $100, given a no-contact order with her daughter and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The Journal Gazette is not identifying the woman to protect the identity of her daughter. The newspaper does not identify victims of sex crimes without their permission.

According to court documents, the mother used a turkey baster to suck something out of a pill bottle, put the turkey baster inside of her daughter and squeezed the rubber bulb on the end. The daughter said her mother had asked her in the past whether she wanted to carry her baby. The mother told police she had brought up the subject of her daughter being a surrogate for her mother and stepfather because the mother could no longer have children.

