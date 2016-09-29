2 Wells County men sentenced to long prison terms

Two Wells County men will be serving long prison sentences for crimes against children, a statement from the county prosecutor's office said today.

Thomas J. Weldt, 53, of Bluffton was sentenced to 35 years in prison after an investigation revealed a cache of child pornography on his electronic devices and DVDs, the statement said.

Weldt was charged with 31 crimes against children, it said, and pleaded guilty in August to child exploitation, possession of child pornography, promotion of human trafficking and child molesting.

Weldt will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence, the prosecutor said, because he was determined to be a credit-restricted felon, and will not be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years.

Ricky L. Sands, 65, of Ossian, was convicted of two counts of child molesting, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the statement said.

Sands pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served about 25 years of his sentence, the prosecutor said.