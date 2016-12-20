2 years in prison for armed car thief

A Fort Wayne man who stole a vehicle at knifepoint and later crashed it after leading police on a chase was ordered Monday to serve two years of a three-year sentence in prison.

Xavier Thomas, 24, had pleaded guilty to robbery by taking property from another person and putting that person in fear. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, three charges were dismissed: auto theft, resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.

Thomas robbed a woman of her vehicle in mid-August at Phil’s One Stop, 3202 E. State Blvd.

As she came back to her car after buying something inside the store, Thomas shoved a knife into her side, telling her it was in her best interest to hand him the keys, court records said.

The woman tried to back away from him, but Thomas grabbed the keys and yanked them from her grasp, before climbing into the car and driving off.

After speeding away from a police car, Thomas tried to get around stopped traffic at Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue, about 11/2 miles away from the gas station. He crashed the small SUV after police tried to stop him, police said.

He tried to run away, court records said, but a Fort Wayne police officer was able to take him into custody. Another officer drove the woman to the site of the arrest and she identified Thomas as the one who put a knife in her side and took her car.

Allen Superior Court Judge John Surbeck handed Thomas a three-year sentence, but suspended one year. Thomas was also ordered to pay $3,264 in restitution. He was placed on probation for a year and given credit for 126 days in jail.

Surbeck recommended Thomas receive available substance abuse treatment.

