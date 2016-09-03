20-month term for guns, silencers

A Wells County man arrested on federal charges related to the illegal possession of machine guns was sentenced to nearly two years in prison this week.

In August 2015, Brent A. Garrett, 39, was indicted on eight counts ranging from illegal possession of silencers and transfer of machine guns. In March, he pleaded guilty to count five of the indictment: unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.

In exchange for that guilty plea, the additional counts were dropped, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Theresa Springmann sentenced Garrett to a total of 20 months in the federal bureau of prisons, according to court documents. He will be on supervised release for a year after he serves his sentence.

According to federal law, it is not illegal to possess machine guns, or fully automatic weapons. But under those same federal laws, such weapons, along with short-barreled shotguns and rifles, and silencers, require a person to have a license to do so under the National Firearms Act.

In May 2015, Garrett met with an agent in Wells County and sold him the receiver to an M16A2. During the conversation, Garrett displayed a cellphone video, showing him shooting an AK-style rifle with a silencer on the muzzle in a fully automatic mode, according to court documents.

In June 2015, undercover agents met with Garrett again. This time, Garrett showed them a Glock with a silencer and a rifle equipped with a silencer and made a comment about getting into bank robbery, according to court documents.

When he was questioned by agents Thursday, Garrett admitted to manufacturing silencers and converting an AK-47-style rifle into a machine gun for two other people, court documents said.

None of the guns possessed or sold by Garrett was registered to him, as required by federal law, according to court documents.