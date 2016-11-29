2nd trial date set in triple-killing

One of two suspects accused of killing three men in a home on East Lewis Street in February will stand trial again in late January after jurors couldn’t reach a verdict during his first trial this month.

Artavius Richards’ second trial is set for Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 before Allen Superior Court Judge John Surbeck.

Surbeck declared a mistrial Nov. 17 after jurors told him they couldn’t reach a verdict in Richards’ first trial.

Richards and Darrell McDaniel, both 19, are each charged with three counts of murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony resulting in death.

They are accused of shooting and killing Adam Mekki, 20, Muhannad Tairab, 17, and Mohamedtaha Omar, 23, inside a home at 808 E. Lewis St. on Feb. 24. Police said the killings were carried out execution style.

McDaniel’s trial is set for March 27.

During Richards’ first trial, the prosecution relied heavily on the testimony of Jasmine Griffin, who said she drove Richards and McDaniel to the house, initially believing that they just wanted to buy some marijuana. She testified that when they came back to her car they acknowledged they had killed all three men.

The defense argued that Griffin, a known prostitute with criminal convictions, is a survivor who will do and say anything it takes to survive. Defense lawyers pointed out contradictions in her testimony.

The killings created an outcry locally and in some national news outlets because two of the victims were from Darfur and one was from Sudan, and two of the three were Muslims. That led some to say the crime was an attack on Muslims.

Police soon announced that religion played no role in the killings, that it was purely a criminal act that had nothing to do with race or religion.

