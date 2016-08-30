3 charged in teen's shooting death

Three men face low-level felony charges in connection with the Aug. 29, 2015, shooting of a Concordia basketball player.

The 19-year-olds are charged with Level 5 felony criminal recklessness, accused of shooting into a gathering of people at a Schaper Drive bonfire a year ago Monday. One of their bullets found 17-year-old Alonna Allison. She died at a hospital just days after starting her junior year of high school.

Javaris Travier, of the 4800 block of S. Anthony Boulevard; Darrion Bright, of the 3100 block of Little Street; and Joshua A. Smiley, of the 1000 block of Winchester Lane face between one and six years in prison if convicted.

According to court documents, there had been a birthday party that night, and a number of people gathered inside and outside a vacant home in the 2500 block of Schaper Drive.

A dispute broke out, and numerous people began firing guns, records said. Allison, who was not involved in the argument, was struck by gunfire, a single bullet going into her back and exiting the front of her body, according to court documents.

Witnesses identified Travier, Bright and Smiley as having been at the party and having fired weapons during the fight, according to court documents.

Originally filed Friday, the cases against the three men were sealed. The cases were unsealed Monday.

They are scheduled to appear in Allen Superior Court this morning for their initial hearings.

