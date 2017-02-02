Guilty on three murder counts

Guilty on all three counts of murder.



That’s what the jury decided Thursday evening after about three hours of deliberation. Artavius Richards, 19, was convicted in the Feb. 24, 2016 shooting deaths of Adam Mekki, Muhannad Tairab and Mohamedtaha Omar, at 808 E. Lewis St. during what police said was a robbery gone wrong.



He was also convicted of a fourth count of using a gun in the crime.

Richards stood trial on the same charges last November but the trial ended in a hung jury. He did not testify at either trial.

The prosecution's main witness, Jasmine Griffith, testified that Darrell McDaniel, a close friend, had called her and asked for a ride to buy some marijuana, something she did often. Griffith testified she picked up Richards and McDaniel and a third man at an apartment complex and drove around for a while before stopping along Lewis Street.

Griffith testified Richards and McDaniel eventually told her they were going to rob the dealers. She said she tried to talk them out of it, but they insisted on the robbery. When they got back to the car she learned that they had killed the three men in the house.

Much of the testimony in the trial came from cell phone tracking experts trying to place Griffith and the other two men in the vicinity of the crime around the time it happened. The testimony has been complex, and no one has been able to establish that Richards' cell phone was in the area.

But one expert said that if his cell phone was off or if he didn't make or receive any calls or texts, his presence would never be noted.

In closing arguments, Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Steinburg acknowledged that Griffin lied to them when they first asked her what she knew about the killings. But then, they said, she comes from an area where snitching is forbidden.

"We gave her a chance to see the light," Steinburg said. "There's a difference between snitching and telling the truth."

Gradually she provided more and more information, he said.

Steinburg also said that her explanation of events matches with cell phone records, that she picked the men up at a certain time and place, and that they drove around for a while. Cell records put two of them in the area of the crime within a few minutes of when the crime is believed to have taken place.

"She told you a story and the cell phone records match," Steinburg said.

He added that her account of what Richards and McDaniels told her matches the actual evidence. "There's no way she could have known the evidence if she had not heard it from the ones who did it."

Defense attorney Michelle Kraus told jurors they had to go on gut feeling. "You have to be firmly convinced she's telling the truth," she said. "You can't rely on anything important based on what she says." She gave the police information only in exchange for something else -- being put up in hotels and given money for food. Meanwhile, she continued to smoke marijuana every day and work as a prostitute, Kraus said.

"She should not be believed beyond a reasonable doubt," Kraus said. "There's too much doubt."

Meanwhile, Deputy Prosecutor Steve Godrey asked jurors if they liked Griffin. He reminded them that during jury selection he had asked them if they could believe a person they didn't like.

"She's credible and makes sense," he said. "You don't have to like her."

